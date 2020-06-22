Gayle Lee Cross
Centerville, Ind. - Gayle Lee Cross, age 83, of Centerville, Indiana, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Reid Health surrounded by his family.
Born January 8, 1937, in Preble County, Ohio, to Dennie and Marie Street Cross, Gayle lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Gayle retired from the Richmond Fire Department in 1996. He was a member of Centerville Christian Church. Gayle was also a member of Hiram Lodge No. 417, F. & A.M., Indianapolis Valley of Scottish Rite, and Eastern Star Chapter #49. He enjoyed watching western movies, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Kentucky basketball. Gayle loved camping with his family and friends and playing euchre.
Survivors include his daughters, Teresa (Earl) Throop of Centerville, Cheryl (Joe) Arnold of Richmond, Indiana, Lori (Roger) Crownover of Economy, Indiana, and Kelley (Frank) Hancock of Hagerstown, Indiana; grandchildren, Erin (Zeb Williams) Haskett, Brett (Andrea) Haskett, Allyson (Owen Bertsch) Bowman, Noah (Morgan Steele) Hancock, and Cole Hancock; great-grandchildren, Jesse Williams, Andie Bertsch, and one on the way; several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and brother, Mike (Mary) Brooke of Frankfort, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Lee Woods Cross, who died March 17, 2020; grandsons, Trey Kidwell and Hunter Hancock; parents; and siblings, Al "Junior" Cross, Bill Cross, Norma Brown, and Sue Hicks.
Visitation for Gayle Lee Cross will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a Masonic Service at 11:45 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hiram Lodge No. 417, F. & A.M., c/o Earl Throop, 407 Cherokee Lane, Centerville, IN 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.