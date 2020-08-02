Geanell Miller
Eaton, OH - Geanell Miller, age 99, of Eaton, OH, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton. She was born February 24, 1921 in Richmond, IN to the late Lon and Pearl Crawford. Geanell was a member of the Eaton First Church of God. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family; and was an avid seamstress and knitter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Vern Miller in 2011; sisters Gladys Bentley, Laverna Ross and Ruth Hamilton; brother Kenneth Crawford. She is survived by her daughters Carole (Keith) Robbins of Troy, OH, Janet (Phil) Elliott of Eaton, OH and Lynda (Mike) Breitung of Roswell, GA; grandchildren Sarah (Donald) Hays of Eaton, OH, Jacob, Thomas and Samuel Breitung all of Roswell, GA, Ryan (Tiffany) Elliott of Eaton, OH and Leann (Derek) Frazier of Eaton, OH; great grandchildren Caleb and Jackson Hays, Ava and Grayson Elliott and Rayven and Krysten Frazier; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 4:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor Jerry Reynolds and Pastor Aaron Holman officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Twp. Cemetery, Eldorado, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. To view the live webcast of Geanell's service, please visit the funeral home website at www.gsbfuneralhome.com
, click on her obituary page and then view webcast to watch the livestream of her service; online condolences and other remembrances may also be sent to the family at this website.