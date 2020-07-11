Gena S. Sweet
Cambridge City - Gena S. Sweet, 63, of Cambridge City passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home. She was born in Union City, Indiana on June 3, 1957 to Billy and Dorothy (Wood) Shockney. Gena graduated from Union City High School in 1975. Growing up Gena always wanted to be a teacher, so she continued her education at Ball State, where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education in 1979 and later earned her Masters Degree. On July 21, 1990 she married her husband, Daniel T. Sweet and they made their home in Cambridge City. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, and the Helen Hunt Club. Gena was a Special Education teacher for 36 years working first for East Central Co-op and then Western Wayne Schools.
Gena is survived by her husband, Daniel T. Sweet; her son, Dillon Sweet; her daughter, Emily (James LayPoole) Sweet; her granddaughter, Nova LayPoole; two sisters, Lynn Bond and Penny (Charles) Anderson; father-in-law, James Sweet, Jr; sisters-in-law, Karen Sweet and Jo Anne(Gene) Barr; brothers-in-law, David (Janet) Sweet, Robert Sweet and Steven (Beth) Sweet; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard A. Shockney and her mother-in-law, Dolly Sweet.
Friends may call from 2 until 7 pm on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel and the Rosary will be recited at the conclusion of the visitation. Funeral mass will be celebrated by Fr. John Hall and Fr. John Luerman at 11 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com