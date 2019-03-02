Gene C. Steffens



Fountain City - Gene C. Steffens, age 80, of Fountain City, Indiana, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Reid Health surrounded by his loving family.



Born January 10, 1939, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Arthur and Elenora Johnson Steffens, Gene was a longtime resident of Wayne County. He graduated from Mabton High School in Washington in 1957. Gene served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962. He worked for General Electric Nuclear Fuel Reactor in San Jose, California, and Wilmington, North Carolina. Gene then worked for GTE as a special apparatus technician in Richmond and Tri-Cities, Washington, before retiring in 1992. He enjoyed golf, crafts and wood working, history, music (dancing), sports, remodeling, and fixing all of the things Loretta broke. Gene was our gentle giant and a man of honor, integrity, love, and kindness.



Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Loretta Ellison Steffens, to whom he was married on October 13, 1968; sister, Shirley (Rod) Garrison of Kennewick, Washington; sisters-in-law, Jackie Sorrell of Liberty, Linda House of Richmond, and Sandra Hansen of Sunman, Indiana; special friend, Tory Logan West of Fountain City; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Smolen and Rosella Kirkwood; and brothers, Arnold, Gordon, Harry and Jerome Steffens.



Visitation for Gene C. Steffens will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with military honors by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1100 Fairview Avenue N., Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109.



