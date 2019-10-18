|
|
Gene E. McNew, Sr.
New Paris, OH - Gene E. McNew, Sr., 79 of New Paris, OH, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Eaton. Born on December 10, 1939 in Wayne County, IN, he was the son of the late Edward & Gracie M. (Shepard) McNew. Gene had worked in the maintenance department for Richmond City Schools. He served in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by Great Grandson: Zaydon Gray.
Survived by his Wife of 21 years: Linda (Nation) McNew; Children: Gene E. "Junior" (Kelly) McNew, Jr., Stephen L. (Diane) McNew, Brian McNew, Melissa (Jim) Gross and Step-Daughter: Melissa Strickler; Sister: Wanda Isaac. Grandchildren: Gene (Becca) McNew, III, Sean McNew, Jessica (Kelly) Ridout, Matt McNew, Jeremy McNew, Zachary (Bridget) Gray, Katlin Gross, Caleb and Colin Smith. Great Grandchildren: Hunter, Owen, Brant, Cash, Emmett and Michael. Nieces and Nephews.
A Calling for family and close friends will be held from 5 - 7 P.M. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris, OH.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019