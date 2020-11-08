Genevieve Collins
Centerville - Genevieve Collins, 96, passed away Saturday morning November 7, 2020 at her home in Richmond, Indiana. A daughter of the late Fred and Georgia (Napier) Fugate, Genevieve was born in Perry County, Kentucky on November 19, 1923. She graduated from Combs High School in Combs, Kentucky with the class of 1942 and Eastern State Teachers College in Richmond, Kentucky. Genevieve taught all eight grades in a one room schoolhouse for 3 years. Genevieve married Pearl Collins on November 22, 1945 in Butterfly, Kentucky, then becoming a homemaker. Genevieve always said that her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her 6 kids. Genevieve and Pearl moved to the Centerville, Indiana area in 1963 from Leatherwood, Kentucky. She loved taking care of her grandchildren, nature and being outdoors. In her leisure, Genevieve enjoyed reading, and word search puzzles. She was a member of the Extension Homemakers Club and the Calvary Baptist Church in Richmond.
Survivors include, 5 children, Brenda (Ed Cate) Crull, Linda Collins-Campbell, Sandi (Bill) Huber, Danny (Alice) Collins and David Collins; 6 grandchildren, Mendy (Tony Daugherty) Hendershot, Eric (Amy) and Evan (Stacey Price) Duning, Ben (Ashlee), Matt (Deborah) and Kayla Collins; 12 great grandchildren, James, Justin (Paige Guffey) Potter, Ike, Gus and Bijoux Genevieve Duning, Gaige, Reed, Miranda, Alex, Katelyn, Payton, and Brady Collins.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Collins on March 1, 2004; son, Michael W. Collins on November 24, 1977; son in-law, James S. Campbell; 3 grandchildren, Shaun David , Troy Alan and Kellie Marie Collins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Face masks will be required. Private funeral services will be officiated by Chaplain Rick Alvey. Burial will follow at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing.
