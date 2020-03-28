|
|
Geoffrey S. Hoodlebrink
Hagerstown - Geoffrey Shane Hoodlebrink, 23, of Hagerstown, passed away at his home on Friday, March 27, 2020, following a 10 year battle with cancer. He was born in Richmond on October 24, 1996 to James and Brenda (McCoy) Hoodlebrink. He was a graduate of Hagerstown High School and attended Ball State University and Ivy Tech. Geoff, known as The Alpha Ginger, enjoyed video games, sports, swimming, spending time with friends and his dog, Daisy. He had a great sense of humor and was known for always having a joke. In addition to his parents, he is survived by 3 siblings, Tyler, Erin and Aimee; his maternal grandparents, Myron McCoy and Peggy McCoy; his paternal grandparents, Bill and Bonnie Hoodlebrink and several aunts and uncles.Because of Health Department regulations and a deep concern for public safety, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in West Lawn Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. For those desiring to make memorial contributions, a scholarship in Geoffrey's name will be established and details will be announced.
Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family via the guest book at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020