Geogre Workman, Sr.
Connersville - George W. Workman, Sr., 67, of Connersville, died Thursday evening, September 26, 2019, at his residence.
George was born January 9, 1952 in Rushville to Noble R. and Betty Cullison Workman. Following his graduation from Connersville High School in 1971, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War where he attained the rank of E3 Seaman. George was employed in the Quality Control Department at Roots Blower for twenty-two years, retiring in 1998 due to a medical disability. He was an active member of the Crosspointe Biker Church and a former member of the Fayette County Veterans Council and the Outlaws Car Club. George loved to be with his family and also enjoyed fishing. He was a great jokester and storyteller who never met a stranger.
George is survived by his children and their spouses: George W. Workman, Jr. and Lorraine of Richmond; Peggy Jo Ketcham and Jeremy; Betty Jo Fohl and Shawn, all of Connersville; his grandchildren: Justin Walker, Ashley Walker, Tyler W. Workman, Tristan Ketcham, Lancetin Workman, Garrett Ketcham, Lanedon Frye and Lillian Ketcham; his sister: Vicki Sue Robinson, Connersville; several nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his father: Noble R. Workman; his mother: Betty Powell; his step-father: William I. "Bill" Powell; his wife of forty-three years, the former Tamara Belle "Tammy" Williams who died October 25, 2017; an infant granddaughter: Tomi Lynn Ketcham; his sister: Jenny K. Workman and his brothers: David L. Workman and Bobby Lynch.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville, with Pastor Chris Lovett officiating and military honors by the Fayette County Veterans Council. Cremation will follow. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 to 4 p,m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, where memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette County Veterans Council. Log on to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com for more information.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 1, 2019