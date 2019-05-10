|
|
George Allen Smith
Richmond - George Allen Smith, age 72, of Richmond passed away on Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at Reid Hospital. George was born on August 28, 1946 to John and Frances Jett Smith in Muncie, Indiana. On May 9, 1970 George married the love of his life, Linda Stolle, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was known as a jokester, enjoyed Texas Hold'em and going to the casino. George was also an avid racquetball player at Family Fitness Works and sports fan. He was a fan of the Colts, Pacers and Reds.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years Linda Stolle Smith; children Chad Smith and Kari Smith; sister Candy Buss; brothers Gerald Jett and Perry Brown; no grandchildren but do have "grand-animals"; also leaves behind his extended family Bob & Becky Dorsey, Cindy & Mike Hall and Don Stolle along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Rick Brown.
Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday (May 11, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Ron Chappell will officiate. Family and friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in George's name can be made online at www.skincancer.org.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 10, 2019