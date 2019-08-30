|
|
George B. Scott
Liberty - Connersville native, George B. Scott, 83, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Reid Health of Richmond.
George was born to Everett and Kathryn Hastings Scott on January 26, 1936, and was a graduate of Connersville High School. On July 3, 1957, George married the former Anita Adams at the Everton Methodist Church. He enlisted in the U.S Army, where he traveled the world including two tours in Japan. George worked with a team of engineers to develop and test the very first pair of skis for amputees. After twenty years of active service, George retired in 1973 with military decorations that included Korean Service Medal, United Nation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. After military retirement, he started his own business making orthopedic appliances in Richmond Indiana. Upon selling his business, he then was employed at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Hospital as the supervisor of the orthopedic department. He was a faithful member of the Alquina United Methodist Church, Liberty Masonic Lodge, F & AM #58, American Legion Post 122, and was the former President of the Fountain City Regional Model A Club. George enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting car shows and cruising the country with his wife, in their 1920 Model A Ford that he lovingly referred to as "Cranky Mae Brown".
George is survived by his wife of 62 years; son & spouse: Eric Brian & Melody Scott of Liberty; daughters: Sherry Scott of Alpine, Stefanie Boggs & husband Barry of Liberty; sisters and their spouses: Joyce & Burk Lynch of Yakima WA, Janet Champe of Connersville, Jaynie & Dan Thomas of Florida; grandchildren: Tara L. Broyles & Brandon of Connersville, Logan Boggs, Kate Boggs both of Liberty; great-grandchildren: Payton McFarland of Connersville, Kayla Dickson, Kamryn Dickson both of Rushville.
In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his sister Ina Fields and grandson Ethan Scott Boggs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel in Liberty with Pastor Rob Judd of the Alquina United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Dale Cemetery, section E, in Connersville with military honors provided by the Fayette County Veterans Council. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research, 355 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202. For additional information go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com or scan here:
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 30, 2019