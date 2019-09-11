Services
George Henry Grieswell Ii


1933 - 2019
George Henry Grieswell Ii Obituary
George Henry Grieswell II

New Berlin - Joined his loving wife Martha, Friday September 6, 2019 at the age of 85. Patriarch of 5 generations. Loving dad of Kathy (the late Jeff) Lieber, Lisa (Jim) Burkman, Melinda (Mark) Schmidbauer and Amy (Don) Marks. Proud grandpa of 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Also loved by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Grace Hospice would be appreciated. Services will be held in Richmond IN. at a later date. Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151 262-786-8009
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 11, 2019
