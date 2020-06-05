George M. Klinger Jr.
George M. Klinger Jr.

St. Petersburg, FL - George M Klinger Jr, 80, passed on May 22, 2020. Born June 16, 1939 in Richmond, IN he served in the US Army Reserves prior to his career in construction. Surviving George is his wife of 61 yrs Nadine (Fessler) Klinger, daughter Deborah (Klinger) Richardson, son John Klinger (husband Nolan Finn), grandson Jeremy Stevens Sr, great-grandson Jeremy Stevens Jr, sister-in-law Patsy Rickett, and nephews Marc, Scott, & Terry Rickett. Preceding George in death were his parents George M Sr and Georgella (VanVoorhis) Klinger, son Brett Klinger, and half-brother Robert Rickett. At George's request a private burial will take place in Richmond, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Florida Gulf Coast: 727-578-2558 or www.alz.org/flgulfcoast.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
