George W. Longnecker
Cambridge City - George W. Longnecker, 75, of Cambridge City, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Reid Hospital. He as born on April 7, 1945 in Perth Amboy, NJ to Harry F. and Emma C. (Thomas) Longnecker and moved here at a young age. He was employed by Bertsch & Company for many years as a molder in the steel foundry. He enjoyed time at American Legion Post 169, motorcycles, hunting, fishing And trapping. George attended The River Assembly of God.
His survivors include his daughter, Tina Noe; four grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Robert And Cassandra; a sister, Loretta (Danny) Wicker; his brother, Harry (Katherine) Longnecker; and many nieces & nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly Isom.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and the funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
