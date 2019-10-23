|
Gerald L. Elliott
Richmond - Gerald L. Elliott, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at The Springs of Richmond.
Born October 8, 1944, in Richmond, Indiana, to Clyde J. and Helen L. McBrayer Elliott, Gerald was a life-long resident of this community. He attended Richmond High School and Ivy Tech Community College. Gerald served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He worked at Natco, retiring after 33 years. Gerald enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. He also liked watching IU sports, especially basketball, and was a huge Bobby Knight fan. Gerald loved animals, including his cat, Blackie. He was well known and liked by all, and he could have a conversation with anyone. Everyone who knew Gerald, loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Ann Wright Elliott; daughter, Jennifer (Denny Moore) Elliott-Sellers of Richmond; son, Mark (Ruby) Elliott of Bloomington, Indiana; grandchildren, James Moody, Isaiah Sellers, and Andrea Williamson; siblings, Clyde (Carlene) Elliott Jr. of Richmond, John Elliott and Bill (Wilma) Elliott, both of Liberty, Indiana, Jimmy (Sheila) Elliott of Virginia, Carol (Ronnie) McGowen of Richmond, Sharon Talley of Liberty, Bettyjean Hedge of Kokomo, Indiana, and Jeanie Bingham of Florida; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Elliott and Rachel Mullins, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Reed; and brothers, Glendon Elliott and Carlos, Robert, and Bill Mullins.
A Celebration of Life for Gerald L. Elliott will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019