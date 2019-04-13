|
Gertrude Bullock
Hagerstown - Gertrude M. "Trudy" Bullock, 79, of Hagerstown passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Forest Park Health Campus in Richmond.
Trudy was born on September 4, 1939 in Painesville, OH to Henry B. and Mary Landers Gahre and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. She was a 1958 graduate of Richmond High School and was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church where she volunteered in the office and assisted with funeral dinners.
Survivors include her children Mary Jo (Troy) Jackson and Robert (Carol) Bullock; 3 grandchildren Chris (Ashley) Jackson, Ashley (Tony) Hines and Allan (Suzanne) Bullock; and 4 great-granddaughters.
Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 am until start of services at 12:00 noon. Rev. Dr. Charles Miller will be officiating. Burial will follow in Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 13, 2019