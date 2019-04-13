Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
Cambridge City, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Hagerstown - Gertrude M. "Trudy" Bullock, 79, of Hagerstown passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Forest Park Health Campus in Richmond.

Trudy was born on September 4, 1939 in Painesville, OH to Henry B. and Mary Landers Gahre and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. She was a 1958 graduate of Richmond High School and was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church where she volunteered in the office and assisted with funeral dinners.

Survivors include her children Mary Jo (Troy) Jackson and Robert (Carol) Bullock; 3 grandchildren Chris (Ashley) Jackson, Ashley (Tony) Hines and Allan (Suzanne) Bullock; and 4 great-granddaughters.

Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 am until start of services at 12:00 noon. Rev. Dr. Charles Miller will be officiating. Burial will follow in Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing.

Online condolences to www.waskoms.com./
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 13, 2019
