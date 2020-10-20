Gertrude Faye Newton
Richmond, IN - Gertrude Faye Newton, age 91 of Richmond passed away peacefully Sunday evening, October 18, 2020, October 18, 2020. She was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 28, 1929, to the late James and Carrie Matthews.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her two sisters, Ruth Moore and Lucy Bowman; two daughters, Sylvia Newton and Karen Newton; son-in-law, Scott McWhorter, and one grandson, Joseph McWhorter.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who enjoyed watching reruns of Little House on the Prairie, Bonanza, and listening to gospel music.
Gertrude is survived by her two daughters, Dorothy McWhorter, Lavonda (Marvin Sr.) Sands; three sons, Roger Newton, Melvin Newton and Alvin (Shann) Newton; six grandchildren, Melvin (Julie) Sands, Marvin (Sarah) Sands Jr., Theresa McWhorter, Karen McWhorter, Brandi (Gabriel) Riley Velazquez, and Yvonne (Rick) Moore; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She also leaves many family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideor.com
