Richmond - Gilbert C. "Gil" Klose, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Friends Fellowship Community.



Born July 2, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Alfred and Elizabeth Baumeister Klose, Gil and his family moved to this community in 1961. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from DePaul University in 1952, earned a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1953, pursued graduate work at Northwestern University, and received his MBA from the University of Dayton in 1990. Gil retired from Earlham College in 2001, where he served as a professor of economics. For almost four decades, Gil influenced the lives of thousands of students as a teacher, mentor, and friend. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and the Rotary Club. Gil formerly served as treasurer of Habitat for Humanity and was a former member of the Richmond City Council and Richmond Sanitary District Board. He was an honored recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash.



Survivors include his children, Kevin (Jayne) Klose of Dayton, Ohio, Christopher (Inga Smulkstys) Klose of Washington, D.C., and Megan (Frank Burdette) Klose of Falls Church, Virginia; grandchildren, Carly Klose of Asheville, North Carolina, Nora (Alec) Heist, Lina Klose, and Noah Klose, all of Washington, D.C., and Sophia Burdette of Falls Church; brother-in-law, John Rooney of East Lansing, Michigan; niece, Caitlin Rooney of East Lansing; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Rooney Klose, who died in July 2002; son, David Klose; and parents.



Memorial visitation for Gilbert C. "Gil" Klose will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church Campus of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 235 South 5th Street, Richmond with Father John H. Luerman officiating. Private burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Cope Environmental Center, 1730 Airport Road, Centerville, IN 47330 or Wayne County Democratic Party, P.O. Box 234, Richmond, IN 47375.



