Gilbert Pennington
Richmond, IN - Gilbert ("Penny") Pennington, 83, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on December 20, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1936 in Richmond Indiana to Clarence and Etta (Hunt) Pennington.
Gilbert proudly served 26 years in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1980. Gilbert met his wife, Ruth (Swift), while serving at RAF Sculthorpe in England and they married in March 1959. During their 60 years of marriage, Gilbert and Ruth traveled throughout the world, including England, Germany and Turkey, returning to settle in Richmond in 1983.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Ruth and their two children, Michele Yount and Gilbert (his wife Angie) Pennington, along with three Grandchildren, Cherie Morales, Kaleigh Pennington and Tyler Pennington and two Great Grandchildren Alexia Martinez and Rodrigo Morales, their father, Salvador Morales, and numerous relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Evelyn Maxine Pennington and Helen Pennington.
Services for Gilbert will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Community Family Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences or sign the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019