Gilbert "Gil" Richmond



Richmond - Gilbert "Gil" Richmond, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Golden Living Center - Richmond.



Gil was born on June 29, 1931, in Carter County, Kentucky, to Thomas and Ida Duncan Richmond. He served in the U.S. Army 25th Signal Corps during the Korean War, but music was his passion. Gil shared the stage with the likes of Roy Acuff and Jane Russell on USO tours. In the 1960s, his group Gil Richmond, Earl King and the Gentry Brothers toured, recorded, and opened for Ernest Tubb, Marty Robbins, and Ray Price. Gil later hosted a country gospel music TV show in Richmond. He was first married to Helen Hillard and then married Yvonne Isaacs in 1977. Gil and Yvonne enjoyed writing, recording, and singing gospel music together. He was a remodeling contractor and most recently was employed by Menards until 2018. Gil was a member of Living Faith Church of God.



Survivors include his sons, Brady Richmond and Josh Callahan; grandchildren, Tommy Richmond, Jennifer Lindley, Mary Wijetunga, and Jesse, Shane, and Maeleigh Callahan; sister, Earline Porter of Marion, Indiana; and brother, Sable Richmond of Grayson, Kentucky.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Isaccs, who died in 2014; parents; sisters, Lucille Withrow, Irene Crabtree, and Auderene Hamilton; and brothers, Noah, Tom Jr., and Webster Richmond.



Memorial visitation for Gilbert "Gil" Richmond will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Living Faith Church of God, 3777 Nolands Fork Road, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Living Faith Church of God with Pastor Allen Henderson officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary