Gina Marie Golden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gina Marie Golden

Richmond, Ind. - Gina Marie Golden, age 48, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.

Born November 30, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, to George Kenneth and Kathleen Marie Grumney Theodore, Gina was a 1991 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. After growing up around Lake Milton, Ohio, she moved to Richmond in 2003. Gina served as a volunteer for the Salvation Army. She enjoyed nature, game shows, and movies. Gina will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her partner, William Wojnarski of Richmond; children, Michelle Ann Golden of Richmond, Johnathan Lee Golden of Warren, and Robert James (Jasmine) Golden of Richmond; granddaughter, Avaline Persephone Golden; mother, Kathleen Davidson of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings, Angela, Pamela, George, and Michael; grandmother, Virginia Grumney; and many family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life for Gina Marie Golden will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved