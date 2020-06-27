Gina Marie Golden
Richmond, Ind. - Gina Marie Golden, age 48, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.
Born November 30, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, to George Kenneth and Kathleen Marie Grumney Theodore, Gina was a 1991 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. After growing up around Lake Milton, Ohio, she moved to Richmond in 2003. Gina served as a volunteer for the Salvation Army. She enjoyed nature, game shows, and movies. Gina will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her partner, William Wojnarski of Richmond; children, Michelle Ann Golden of Richmond, Johnathan Lee Golden of Warren, and Robert James (Jasmine) Golden of Richmond; granddaughter, Avaline Persephone Golden; mother, Kathleen Davidson of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings, Angela, Pamela, George, and Michael; grandmother, Virginia Grumney; and many family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life for Gina Marie Golden will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Richmond, Ind. - Gina Marie Golden, age 48, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.
Born November 30, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, to George Kenneth and Kathleen Marie Grumney Theodore, Gina was a 1991 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. After growing up around Lake Milton, Ohio, she moved to Richmond in 2003. Gina served as a volunteer for the Salvation Army. She enjoyed nature, game shows, and movies. Gina will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her partner, William Wojnarski of Richmond; children, Michelle Ann Golden of Richmond, Johnathan Lee Golden of Warren, and Robert James (Jasmine) Golden of Richmond; granddaughter, Avaline Persephone Golden; mother, Kathleen Davidson of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings, Angela, Pamela, George, and Michael; grandmother, Virginia Grumney; and many family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life for Gina Marie Golden will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.