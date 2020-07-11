Giovanni "John" Giannini
New Castle - Giovanni "John" Giannini, 89, of New Castle passed away Thursday, June 9, 2020 at Heritage House of New Castle. He was born August 8, 1930 in Richmond, IN, the son of the late Stefano and Mary (Pappin) Giannini.
John was a 42 year member of St. Anne Catholic Church. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1948. Upon graduation, John joined the United States Army where he served 2 years prior to transitioning to the Army Reserves and served for an additional 8 years. John retired from Royal Crown Cola as a salesman and delivery driver, following 39 years of service. After retirement, he was employed by Becker Brother's Grocery and delivered US mail. John was a fan of country and bluegrass music, western movies, especially if the cast included John Wayne. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and most importantly, visits from his grandchildren. John also enjoyed recycling and could often be seen around the southeast side of New Castle collecting recyclables while riding his tricycle, which was modified for the job.
Survivors include his children, Janet A. (Al) Magee of New Castle, Very Rev. Stephen W. Giannini V.F. of Greenwood, Joan G. (Jeff) Michael of Peachtree City, GA, Anthony J. (Mark Lewis) Giannini of East Hampton, NY; grandchildren, Jackie (Jay) Opalia of Atlanta, GA, C.J. Michael of Charlotte NC; sisters, Phyllis Anderson of Overland Park, KS, Lena Lonigro of Miamisburg, OH; several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. Giannini and his sister, Mary Louise Ramsey.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Heritage House for their care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church in New Castle with Father Steve Giannini presiding. Visitation will be from 1-2:30pm Wednesday prior to Mass. Burial will take place, at the convenience of the family, at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Richmond, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Anne Catholic Church 102 N 19th St. New Castle, IN 47362. You may express a condolence or share a memory of John at www.hinsey-brown.com
