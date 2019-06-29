Services
Gladys A. Day Damron


1949 - 2019
Gladys A. Day Damron Obituary
Gladys A. Day Damron

Hollansburg, Ohio - Gladys A. Day Damron 70 of Hollansburg, Ohio died June 26, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born March 21, 1949 in Richmond to John C. and Gertrude M. Jackson Day and lived in Hollansburg most of her life. She was a caregiver and homemaker.

Gladys enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving and giving person, often found caring for others.

Survivors include three children Rosa (Lee) Curtis of Morehead, Kentucky, James McClurg Jr. of Hollansburg, Ohio, Angel (Tim) Bowman of New Madison, Ohio, six grandchildren Michael (Lindsay), James David (Aycia), Josh, Jeremy (Kylie), Jenny (Tyler) and Ginelle, seven great grandchildren Taelor, Ben, Barleigh, Zaylen, Lynix, Milynn, and Cole, one sister Joy Weatherly of Hollansburg, Ohio, special great nephew Diesel Weatherly, great niece Charlie Culbertson, other nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Vernon, Cecil, Arthur and Marvin Day, one grandson Jacob McClurg, one niece and one nephew.

Funeral services will be Monday 1:00 P.M. July 1, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Tracy Brown officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home via the guest book atwww.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 29, 2019
