Gladys M. Lenigar
- - Feb 26, 1936 - June 20, 2019
Gladys went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Gladys leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, Robert (Bobby) Lenigar; son, Michael Rollins and wife Rachael Rollins; daughter in law, Tina Rollins; granddaughters. Brittany Rollins and Brande Hathaway; great grandson, Isaac Hathaway. She leaves behind many friends, but most of all, her best friends, John and Deana Alvey.
Gladys, formerly of Centerville, Indiana, worked at Beldon in Richmond, Indiana for 35 years. There she attended Ravina Park Baptist Church.
Gladys and Bob retired and moved to Florida in 1996, and attend Tomoka Christian Church.
Gladys enjoyed taking walks on the beach; cooking; spending time with family; being with her best friend and husband most of all, Bob.
She will be missed by all.
"Go Rest High on that Mountain" my love... I will see you again one day! - Love, Bob
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 28, 2019