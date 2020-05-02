Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Hagerstown - Glen Earl Pendleton, 81, of Hagerstown, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Reid Health.

He was born in Spring City, TN on January 15, 1939 to Frank and Mary (Lemons) Pendleton and had resided in the Hagerstown area for the past 60 years. He was a member of Faith United Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, collecting artifacts and gospel music. Survivors include his wife, Carol; 2 children, Debra Wilkinson (Cliff) and Ron Pendleton (Tracy); 5 step-children, Patricia Bach, Barbara Ballenger, Carlo Hibbard, Steve Hibbard and Pamela Rich; 2 grandchildren, Scott and Derek Pendleton; 7 step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and 5 siblings. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty June Pendleton in 1988 and 8 siblings. Visitation will be 10 to 11 AM on Monday, May 4, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 11 AM. Rev. Glen Harding will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Due to corona virus restrictions, the number of visitors at any one time will be limited, so, you are encouraged to come prepared to wait outside for your turn. You are encouraged to leave condolences and memories for the family at www.culbersonfh.com, where a recording of the service will be available.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 2 to May 3, 2020
