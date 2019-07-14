Glendon "Glenn" Harrison



Greens Fork - Heaven opened up to welcome its newest angel. Glendon "Glenn" Harrison was born December 27, 1944 in Jackson County, Kentucky to James L. and Edith Isaac Harrison passed away July 10, 2019.



Glenn was a welder by trade; bartender and co-manager/cook at Greens Fork Diner. Glenn enjoyed playing cards and sitting on the corner waving at people going by.



Glenn leaves behind his wife of 30 years Diane, daughters Tonya (Mike) Simpson, Melissa Harrison, Hope Harrison of Kentucky, Lori Cullipher of Texas, Bobbi Boatman (Jesse Harrison) of Indiana, son Glenn Jr. of Kentucky, 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one to be born later this month; sister Bonnie Timmons of Arizona, nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends Kim Miller, Darrin Mosier, Tim Miller, Patty Fowler, Chris Barker, his cat Lucy.



He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two sisters, one son, one daughter and an infant grandson.



Services will be 6:00PM Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Officer Robert E. "Bob" Bullock Jr. officiating; burial will be in Earlham Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 3:00PM to 6:00PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com Published in The Palladium-Item on July 14, 2019