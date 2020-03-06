|
Glenna L. Rhoades
Lynn - Glenna L. Rhoades, 93, of Lynn, IN passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 at Randolph Nursing Home of Winchester, IN. She was born March 8, 1926 in Brown County, IN the daughter of Albertus Clyde and Emma Victoria (Watterson) Phenis.
Glenna retired after 37 years as a Selector with Anchor Hocking Glass of Winchester, IN. She enjoyed spending her leisure time traveling and enjoying companionship with her Shih tzu.
She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Leon Rhoades of Lynn, IN, Lewis Rhoades (wife, Polly) of Lynn, IN, Joyce Mackey of Richmond, IN, Bob Rhoades (wife, Carol) of Winchester, IN and Betty VanNote (husband, Dan) of Lynn, IN; a brother, Ernie Phenis (wife, Lucille) of Winchester, IN; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Linda Wall and Dixie Rhoades; two brothers, Gene Phenis and Cleo "Bud" Phenis; and two sisters, Lisa Roberts and Opal Roberts.
A service to celebrate Glenna's life will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Burial will follow in New Liberty Cemetery of Lynn, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Monday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020