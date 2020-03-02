|
|
Glenna R. Selby
Richmond - Glenna R. Selby, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born June 15, 1925, in Liberty, Indiana, to Glen Ware and Jeannette Craddock Jerome, Glenna was a 1943 graduate of Short High School in Liberty. After graduation, she attended Western Union School in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and then worked at Western Union in Richmond for three years. Glenna retired from Richmond Power & Light in 1989, where she had served as a personnel assistant for 43 years. Glenna was a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority since 1950. She enjoyed traveling, caring for her flowers, and playing accordion in her family's musical group along with her sisters.
Survivors include her sister, Mary Alice Adams of Huntley, Illinois; nieces, Deborah Cornsole of Ocala, Florida, Jennifer Reichert of Columbus, Ohio, Pat Adams of Aurora, Illinois, and Kim Kadlubowski of Hampshire, Illinois; nephews, Bruce (Joy) Abernathy of Liberty and Barry (Pam) Abernathy of Punta Gorda, Florida; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert A. Selby, who died August 28, 1982; parents; sisters, Esther Bernice (Ellis) Abernathy and Carolyn L. (Richard) Beach; and brother-in-law, Russell Adams.
Funeral service for Glenna R. Selby will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum, 1101 National Road West, Richmond, with Rev. Scott Bell officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Society of Indiana, 1800 North Meridian Street, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020