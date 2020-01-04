Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarasota, Fla. - Gloria Jean Overturf, age 91, of Sarasota, Florida, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Gloria was born on November 29, 1928, in Winnetka, Illinois, to John B. and Mary Jirkovsky Ughetti. She was a 1946 graduate of New Trier High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College. Gloria attended Saint James United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Florida, and formerly attended Central United Methodist Church in Richmond, Indiana. She enjoyed golfing, cooking, playing bridge, her grandchildren, and her pets.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, George C. Overturf; twin sons, John (Karen) Overturf of Florida and James (Cathy) Overturf of Oklahoma; daughter, Susan (Blair) Akins of Florida; grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, Alyson, Erika, and Carter; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Janet Ann Overturf; parents; and brother, John Robert Parker.

A graveside service for Gloria Jean Overturf will be held this spring at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana, with Pastor Joseph Seger officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
