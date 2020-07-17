Gloria Jean Overturf
Sarasota, FL - Gloria Jean Overturf, age 91, of Sarasota, Florida, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The family would like to invite you to a memorial visitation for Gloria from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Jen Huff officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
