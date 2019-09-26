Services
Gloria Jones Foster


1935 - 2019
Gloria Jones Foster Obituary
Gloria Jones Foster

Richmond, IN - Mollie Glorianna "Gloria" Jones Foster age 84, passed away at her residence on September 23, 2019. She was born February 13, 1935, to Roy Cassious Harbert and Elisabeth "Betty" Harbert, in Greensburg, Indiana.

Gloria was a resident of Richmond all of her adult life. She was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School. She had worked at Veach's Variety Store where she met the love of her life, Jack C. Jones. She had also worked at Insurance Company of North America where she retired in 1994. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Richmond. She loved to knit and crochet and loved being with her family and pets.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, daughter: Victoria Lynn Hammock (Michael) of Richmond; son: Michael Douglas Jones (April) of Richmond; six grandchildren: Joshua Hammock of Richmond, Christen Hammock (Nick) of Richmond, Bethany Smith (Tyler) of Richmond, Natalie Jones of Richmond, Rebecca Jones of Indianapolis and Emily Loo (Chris) of Downers Grove, IL; three great grandchildren: Jadon McCoy, Quiton McCoy and Graham Smith; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends including special friends: Marcia Conley and Anita Latello, both of Richmond.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Betty Harbert; mother and father in law: James and Amanda Jones; sister: Leona Burke; three brothers: Bill Harbert, Dave Harbert and Don Harbert; and sister and brother in law: Jimmie and Tom Clark.

The family wishes to extend many special thanks to Reid Hospice, specifically Nurse Marge, Nurse Aides Rachel and Virginia and Chaplain Dave Daniels.

Family and friends may visit Community Family Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. The funeral service will start at 4:00 PM, with Pastor Martin Holman officiating. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com

Bye, Love You, Miss You, See You Later, Chow Baby, Adios! Love, Graham
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 26, 2019
