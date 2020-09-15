1/1
Gloria L. Holliday
Gloria L. Holliday

Richmond - Gloria L. Holliday, age 86, of Richmond passed away on Sunday (September 6, 2020) at Reid Health. Gloria was born on May 8, 1934 to Basil and Dorothy (Berry) Gingry in Richmond, Indiana. Gloria loved her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, doing jigsaw puzzles and listening to music. Gloria was known as an animal lover.

Survivors include children William "Jeff" (Diane) Holliday, Debra L. Slinker, Jeannette (Bob) Swoveland, Barbara Basford, Rick (Bobbie Jo Hall) Holliday, Robert (Rita) Holliday, James Holliday, Thomas Holliday, Rockford Holliday, Diane (Kevin) Conklin and Milton Seifer; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Cecil C. Holliday; brother Claude C. Gingry and sister Basilene Beetem.

Services for Gloria will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday September 18, 2020 at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Rev. Judy Jackson will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Gloria will be from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary in care of the Gloria Holliday funeral fund.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
