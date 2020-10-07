1/1
Gloria Lee Campbell
Gloria Lee Campbell

Connersville - Gloria Lee Campbell, 76, of Connersville, passed away Monday afternoon, October 5, 2020, at the home of her son in New Paris, Ohio.

One of five children of Robert James and Emma Berry Rodgers, Gloria was born in Flint, Michigan on January 29, 1944.

Gloria was employed at Design and Manufacturing in Connersville until its closing. She then was employed at Collins and Aikman in Morristown, retiring in 2007.

She was a member of the V.F.W. and Eagles. In her leisure time, she enjoyed fishing, shopping, camping, and spending time with her family.

Besides her mother, survivors include four children, Jennie (Charlie) Moore of Richmond, Indiana, Melinda (Troy) Oliver of Connersville, Kenneth (Tammy) Green of New Paris, Ohio, Terrence Campbell of Connersville; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; a brother, William John (Patricia) Rodgers of Abbington, Indiana; and Gloria's pet dog, Molly.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Robert James Rodgers; two sisters, Janice Helvrn and Janet Wilson; and companion of twenty years, Bill McQueen.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Pastor Ron Russell will officiate.

Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
