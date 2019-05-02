Gloria Lee Conn



Daleville, Ind. - Gloria Lee Conn, age 82, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, April, 27, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Middletown, Indiana.



Born March 22, 1937, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Glen Eugene and Helen G. Warner Shoults, Gloria lived in Richmond most of her life. She retired from the Richmond State Hospital in 2000, where she served as a clerk for 40 years. Gloria was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Gloria loved to travel, especially taking cruises. Most of all, she loved to share her love of Jehovah.



Survivors include her daughter, Lezlie (David) Wellmeier of Zanesfield, Ohio; grandson, Aaron (Elizabeth) Folck of Carlsbad, California; great-grandchildren, Levi, Luke, and Sophie Folck; sister, Connie (David) Murray of Daleville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Sue Breese of Richmond; nieces; nephews; and many friends including, Joyce Newlon of Richmond and her beloved pet, Izzy.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald R. Conn, who died on March 31, 1996; mother; father; stepmother, Ruby Shoults; stepfather, Charles Stegall; sister, Joan Shoults; brother, Steve Shoults; half sister, Karla Selby; and half brother, David Stegall.



Memorial visitation for Gloria Lee Conn will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Brother Andy Perkins officiating. Private burial will be in Earlham Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 1419 South J Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 2, 2019