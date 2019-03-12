|
Gloria M. Epps
Richmond, IND - Gloria M. Epps, 88, died on March 6, 2019 in Richmond, Indiana. She was born October 8, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Marie Stevens. She graduated from Palestine High School in Darke County, Ohio. She married Chester Epps and lived in Dayton, Ohio prior to coming to Richmond in 1959. She was proprietor of Epps Variety Store for 25 years.
Survivors include her husband Chester, son Ronald (April) Epps of Commerce, Georgia, daughter Lisa (David) Tinsley of Richmond, 4 grandchildren Dione (Calvin) Duncan of Charlotte, North Carolina, Douglas (Carla) Epps of Duluth, Georgia, David Tinsley, Jr. and Jasmine Tinsley of Indianapolis, Indiana, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister, Ethel Smith of Dayton, Ohio.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Vicki Epps, siblings Vivian Vaughters, Betty Carpenter, Evelyn Clark and William Stevens.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Community Family Funeral Home with Reverend Kenneth Christmon officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 12, 2019