Gordon L. Kelley



Richmond - Gordon L. Kelley, age 58, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana.



Born May 4, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, to Owen Bo and Mary Ann Baker Kelley, Gordon graduated from Twin Valley South High School. He worked at Pease Industries, Inc. in Fairfield, Ohio, for many years before they closed. Gordon lived in Preble County before moving to Richmond nine years ago. He enjoyed watching Walking Dead, cooking for his family and friends, and playing with his dog, Negan.



Survivors include his wife in the eyes of God and their hearts, Geraldine "Jeri" Pennington; son, Fred Michael (Elisha) Limburg of Richmond; grandchildren, Wyatt, Asher, and Mahlea Limburg; sister, Tammy Kelley of Valley Hi, Ohio; brothers, James (Sonya) Kelley of Hamilton, Ohio, and Ronald Kelley of Camden, Ohio; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Decker and father.



Memorial gathering for Gordon L. Kelley will be announced by his family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Meridian Health Services, 630 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019