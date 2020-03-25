|
Grace C. Scott
Richmond, Indiana - Grace C. Scott, Richmond, IN, age 80, passed away at home on March 20, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born April 27, 1939, to Victor and Julia Smith in Brookville, Indiana.
Grace had lived in Florida for 40 years before moving to Richmond to be near her family. While in Florida, she was very active in the Moose Lodge and enjoyed her friends. She enjoyed watching TV and playing games on her tablet.
She is survived by one son, James Allen (Barbara), Hendersonville, NC, three granddaughters: Heather Allen and Victoria Bolten, both of Hendersonville, NC and Melanie Luvwig of Sarasota, FL; three brothers: Richard (Betty), Ladson, SC, Robert (Fran), Richmond and Roy (Deborah), Moorehead, FL; three sisters: Betty Tanksley, Zepherhills, FL, Olga Clarkson and Violet Thompson, both of Richmond; four great grandchildren: Ryan, Emily, Spencer and Aubrey; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: John Scott; son: Mark Allen; daughter-in-law: Julie Allen; four brothers: William Smith, Raymond Smith, Ronald Smith and Roger Smith; two sisters: Beatrice Ebersole and Marilyn Peyton; and one great grandson: Michael Brown.
"The family would to thank Reid Hospice, friends for the food, cards flowers and phone calls."
There will no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020