Grace Schrock Morentz passed away at age 85 on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Retirement Community in Richmond, Indiana.
She was born November 12, 1934, in Nampa, Idaho to Mark and Mable Schrock. In her childhood, she lived in Idaho, Washington state, Oregon, and Indiana. Grace graduated from Middlebury High School, Indiana. She attended Manchester College, where she met and married Wayne Zunkel. They lived in Chicago, followed by 20 years in Pennsylvania. Together they had 4 children.
Following their divorce, she moved to North Manchester, Indiana, where she completed her bachelor's degree in Social Work at Manchester College. She held professional positions in a retirement community and the county welfare department.
She met California resident Paul Morentz while he was in town as a visiting lecturer. They fell in love and were married in 1987, blending their families of 7 grown children. They lived in the San Francisco Bay area, then moved to Richmond Indiana. Together they enjoyed extensive travel; visiting family, touring Europe and Ireland, and visiting national parks in the US and Canada up until his death at age 93.
Grace loved tending to their 150-year-old home. She was an avid flower gardener, a life-learner and extensive reader, and an excellent cook. She was a music lover and skilled pianist. Having a lovely alto voice, she sang in numerous choirs. She volunteered as a reader for a blind student. She was a dear friend to many and devoted much of her time to the caretaking of her extended family and close circle of friends. In her final chapter of life, she enjoyed her life that was made richer with many activities and deeply valued friendships at Friends Fellowship Community. In her last days, she wanted her family and friends to know that she was at peace and ready to go.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Mabel Schrock; husband Paul Morentz; sister Jeanne (Schrock) Kime; and brother Julian Schrock. She is lovingly remembered by her children Lynn (Zunkel) Shire and Rick Farrant, Deb (Zunkel) Peters and Roy, Jan (Zunkel) Zoya, and Dave Zunkel and Lisa (Jansen); honorary (step) children Ruth Morentz and Doug Vogt, David Morentz and Mary (Yin), and Eileen Morentz; grandchildren Lauren Shire, Emily (Peters) Feldman and Jason, Rachel Peters, Jacob Morentz, and Michael Morentz; great-grandchild Zoey Feldman; siblings Gladden Schrock, Karen (Schrock) and John Hartman, Karl Schrock and Ron Sowers; siblings-in-law Carolyn (Zunkel) and Bob Parker, and John Morentz; and her many dear nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Friends Fellowship Retirement Community, on Saturday, April 18th, at 2:00 pm in the Community Room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International found at www.heifer.org.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020