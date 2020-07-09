Grant D. (Bubby) Farmer
Hazard, KY - Grant D. "Bubby" Farmer 60 of Hazard, Kentucky died July 6, 2020 at the Hazard Hospital. He was born May 16, 1960 in Richmond to Grant and Connie Davis Farmer and lived here most of his life until moving to Kentucky 13 years ago. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Survivors include the love of his life Beverly Whitaker and her two sons and one daughter, his sister Cindy (Raymond) Gray of Richmond, three nieces Angie, Ginger, and Kasey, and one nephew Doug, great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Sherry Eggers, one niece Koty Eggers.
There will be no funeral services. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.