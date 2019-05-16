|
|
Gray Ronald Walker
Richmond, IN - Gray Ronald Walker, 57, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on May 13, 2019. He was born February 13, 1962 in Muncie, Indiana to Joe and Kay Louise Walker.
Gray grew up in Muncie and lived in Middletown, Indiana before moving to Richmond in 2003. He was a Tool & Die Maker before becoming a full-time homemaker when his daughter was born in 2005. He was a great husband and the best dad in the world. He enjoyed being a homemaker, playing video games, building computers, but most of all restoring his family's Historic Victorian home. Gray was the kind of person who could fix anything and he never threw away anything he thought he could fix. He loved to build big bon fires, he was known as the "Bon Fire King".
He is survived by his wife Michele Ann Walker who he married on June 22, 1991; his daughter Kira Louise Walker; his parents Joe and Kay Louise Walker; his brother Dean Walker; his sisters Lisa Masterson and Beth (Tony) Monroe; special friends Carvin Rinehart, Paul Risch and James Gross. He also leaves a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at Community Family Funeral Home, family and friends may call Saturday at 1:00pm until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Gray to his daughter Kira Walkers college fund at GoFundMe.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 16, 2019