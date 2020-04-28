|
Greg Arnett
New Paris - Greg Arnett, age 63 of New Paris, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, April 24th after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born on May 28th, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Myron & June (Keller) Arnett. Greg was a 1974 graduate of National Trail High School and a 1978 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, after which he served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 6 years and worked at Cargill in Dayton, Ohio for 38 years. Greg was an active member of the community via the National Trail School Foundation, the Kiwanis Club, the Preble County Historical Society, and the Preble County Parks Department. He was an avid sports fan, a car enthusiast, a collector, an outdoorsman, a man of faith, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Greg is preceded in death by his Father: Myron Arnett in 1999.
Greg is survived by his Wife of 38 years: Sheryl (Astemborski) Arnett; Mother: June (Keller) Arnett; Brother: Mike Arnett; Sisters & Brothers-In-Law: Candy (Arnett) & Charlie Dunham, and Kristi (Arnett) & Kevin Roush; Sons & their Families: Eric Arnett & Jordan Turner, Ben & Melissa (Paradise) Arnett - daughter Alana, and Dave & Mallory (Prewitt) Arnett - sons Logan & Graham; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the current health regulations (COVID-19), a Private Service will be held on Friday, May 1st at Barnes Funeral Home in New Paris, Ohio with interment in Springlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a future date when health regulations permit.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Greg's name can be made as follows:
Checks written to "The Dayton Foundation" with the memo line "N.T.S.F. / Greg Arnett Scholarship" and mailed to National Trail High School at 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Rd, New Paris, OH 45347.
Or online at https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?fund=National_Trail_Local_School_Foundation_#6546.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020