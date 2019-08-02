|
Greg E. Sawyer
Richmond - Greg E. Sawyer, 69, died Sunday evening, July 28th, at the Hancock Regional Hospital following complications of a broken hip.
Greg was born April 5, 1950 in Urbana, Ohio. Greg mostly grew up in Lynn and Spartanburg, IN and graduated in 1968 from Randolph Southern High School. He lived most of his adult life in Richmond, IN with the love of his life, Connie, and two step-children. Greg always met friends and family with a joke and a smile, even if he had to tell the same joke twice. Greg was a carefree spirit and never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Connie Sawyer; brother, Gary Sawyer; step daughter, Stephanie Anderson (Chris); grandchildren, Anjel Clark, Mashawnta Harris, Logan Shilt, Dasia Harris, Haley Shilt, Cooper Anderson; great-granddaughter, Ezlyn Down; nephew, Shane Sawyer; great neighbor and friend Shawn Adams; his four legged furry best friend Remington.
He is joined in heaven with parents Herman and Darlene Sawyer; half brother, Danny Lancaster; step-daughter Stacey Mosier.
Per Greg's wishes, he will be cremated and no funeral service held.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 2, 2019