Greg Shock
Gregory James "Greg" Shock, 58, passed away Saturday morning July 11 following a brave and dignified battle with cancer.
Greg was born in New Castle, Indiana, on September 10, 1961, the son of James E. & Rosetta McKillip Shock.
Greg was a 1979 graduate of Northeastern High School. While he was a senior at Northeastern, he began working at Reid Memorial Hospital as an orderly. He worked his way through college to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Ball State University in 1986. With this degree he served many capacities as an RN. He thoroughly enjoyed his role as a leader to the L3 unit- a close group he remained in contact with. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree in 2005, also from Ball State. Greg applied his education to many positions within Reid Health in his 40 ½ years of dedicated service and was currently working there as a Decision Support Analyst. Greg took great pride in his employment at Reid. He, and his family, felt the love and support back to him from Reid that he provided to so many over the years. Along the way, he inspired many around him and built many enduring friendships by being a dedicated friend and mentor.
Greg lived an active life. He traveled extensively and was always adventurous. He shared many memorable family vacations and trips with friends. He lived life to the fullest. Greg could always be found with a smile and described as the sharpest dresser. He was a regular at Frickers, where he would spend time with friends while cheering on the Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers or Indianapolis Colts. He enjoyed time spent going to concerts, casinos, sporting events and shopping. He and his sister took many shopping trips together over the years. Sunday was a special day of the week, he shared dinner each week with his mother. He was a devoted family member and friend with a huge heart that spread joy in every gathering.
Greg will be missed by his mother, Rosetta Shock; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Katrina Shock, sister and brother-in-law Tracey and Dennis Frame, niece Jennifer Warvel and fiancé Dennis Nicholson, nephew Matt McDermitt and fiancé Tami Vance, niece Danielle and Joe Goodwin, nephew Damon and Amanda Shock, niece Delaney Shock, great-nieces, Ella Warvel and Lily-Vance McDermitt, great nephew Gabe Warvel.
Greg's family is especially grateful to his long-time friend Mark Richardson who graciously transported Greg to medical appointments and was always available for Greg, as well as special friends Shawn Bailey, Dawn Martinez and Cindy Manning.
A recent special event that will be treasured is Greg's baptism, performed by Barry MacDowell.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Jim Shock and brother-in-law, Dennis McDermitt.
Public visitation for Greg will be from 4-7 on Thursday July 16 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, both Greg's family and the funeral home respectfully request that visitors wear masks and observe physically distancing guidelines during visitation.
Greg's life will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, July 17th at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest next to his Dad in Williamsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Reid Foundation, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
