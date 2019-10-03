|
|
Gregory Paul Wilson "Greg", age 50, of New Castle, Indiana and a former resident of Straughn, went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Born in Greenfield, Indiana on March 27, 1969, Mr. Wilson was a son of the late Ralph Gail and Linda Lou (Moistner) Wilson.
He had worked self-employed in construction and as an electrician. Greg was very passionate about his work and took great pride in providing quality workmanship. The skills he attained can be attributed to, his late father and the bond they shared working together.
Greg participated in baseball and football in his youth. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Hoosier basketball. In addition, Greg was a fan of auto racing and liked attending local racing events.
He never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand to others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Greg never met a stranger, was outgoing, and full of life. He truly lived each day to the fullest. Throughout life, Greg had an unrelenting faith in God and can be fondly remembered for using "AMEN" when in agreement in conversation.
He is survived by a sister, Sherry Lynn (Wilson) Butler and husband, Jamie, of Knightstown, 3 brothers, Dallas Randall Wilson and husband, Dale DeVore of Cambridge City, Jeffrey Dean Wilson, of New Castle, and Chad Everett Wilson of Straughn. Along with many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends left to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Christopher Gail Wilson.
Friends and family may call from 5- 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, 1993 Cumberland St. (US. 40), Dublin, Indiana. Visitation will also be at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. on Saturday October 5th. Annie Glenn of Dublin Friends Church will officiate. Private burial will take place at Lewisville Cemetery following cremation.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 3, 2019