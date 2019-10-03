Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Paul "Greg" Wilson


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Paul "Greg" Wilson Obituary
Gregory Paul Wilson "Greg", age 50, of New Castle, Indiana and a former resident of Straughn, went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Born in Greenfield, Indiana on March 27, 1969, Mr. Wilson was a son of the late Ralph Gail and Linda Lou (Moistner) Wilson.

He had worked self-employed in construction and as an electrician. Greg was very passionate about his work and took great pride in providing quality workmanship. The skills he attained can be attributed to, his late father and the bond they shared working together.

Greg participated in baseball and football in his youth. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Hoosier basketball. In addition, Greg was a fan of auto racing and liked attending local racing events.

He never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand to others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Greg never met a stranger, was outgoing, and full of life. He truly lived each day to the fullest. Throughout life, Greg had an unrelenting faith in God and can be fondly remembered for using "AMEN" when in agreement in conversation.

He is survived by a sister, Sherry Lynn (Wilson) Butler and husband, Jamie, of Knightstown, 3 brothers, Dallas Randall Wilson and husband, Dale DeVore of Cambridge City, Jeffrey Dean Wilson, of New Castle, and Chad Everett Wilson of Straughn. Along with many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends left to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Christopher Gail Wilson.

Friends and family may call from 5- 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, 1993 Cumberland St. (US. 40), Dublin, Indiana. Visitation will also be at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. on Saturday October 5th. Annie Glenn of Dublin Friends Church will officiate. Private burial will take place at Lewisville Cemetery following cremation.

Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at

www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now