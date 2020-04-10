|
|
Gretchen Woehrmann
Richmond - Gretchen Woehrmann, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Thursday (April 9, 2020) at Forest Park Health Campus. She was born on July 28, 1925 to Fern Keller and Charles Glazer in Hanover, Indiana. On August 10, 1946 Gretchen married the love of her life Bill Woehrmann. Gretchen grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and went to beauty school while attending high school. She and her sister owned a beauty shop together until her sister moved away. Gretchen then became sole owner until her first child was born in 1948. Gretchen was a stay at home wife, mom and grandma from then on. She spent the next several years living in Connersville, Indiana. In 1956 with her husband and 3 daughters, they moved to Richmond and lived here since that time. They would later have 2 more children, that were sons, a total of 5 children. She was a Gray Lady volunteer at Reid Hospital for more than 30 years. Gretchen loved her church and was an active member of First Christian Church. She achieved her main goal in life, which was to marry and have children. She went on to be a grandma of 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Survivors include children Gayle Halpin (Micheal) Soquel, CA, Joyce Major Sheehan (Jim) Molokii, HI, Lynne Glass (Tom) of Richmond, IN and Wayne Woehrmann (Robin) Richmond, IN; grandchildren Jacob Halpin, Julia Halpin, Molly Baker, Leila Kuelper, Andy Glass, Amy Glass, Steven Woehrmann, Zachery Woehrmann, Casey Woehrmann and Alex Woehrmann. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Woehrmann and son Bruce Woehrmann.
Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate a private grave side service at Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020