Liberty, IN - Gwayne Lowell Reed passed away on May 7th at St. Vincent's hospital under the loving care of doctors and nurses with his daughters at his side by phone. Gwayne was born in Salamanca, New York and lived in Greenwood, IN for many years before moving to Liberty, IN. Gwayne is preceded in death by his father Lowell Reed and his mother Betty Van Benthuysen. He is survived by his wife Suyapa; daughters Maureen Wetzel, and Laura Reed-Howe (Joseph); son, Craig Reed (Olivia); step-son, Issac; brother, Clark Reed (Gail); and sister Cheryl Farmer (Keith). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Aaron (Amber), Sydney, Samuel, Lily, Isabella, Ian, Noah, Kate, Stella, and great granddaughter, Aurora.

Gwayne attended Purdue University before beginnig his career at Lilly Industries where he worked for 30+ years. He moved on to become CEO at D&L Industrial Finishes in Liberty, IN. Gwayne was a member of the Union County Economic Committee, long time board member of the Union County Foundation Board of Directors serving part of that time as President, member of the Union County Historical Society and served on the East Central Jr. Achievement Committee.

A private service will take place on Saturday, May 16th, at 3683 Lakeshore Court, Greenwood, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to the Union County Historical Society.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 12 to May 13, 2020
