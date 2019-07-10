Services
Gwendolyn May O'Dell


1980 - 2019
Eaton OH - Gwendolyn May O'Dell, age 39, of Eaton, OH passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born May 9, 1980 to the late Terry E. O'Dell and Nancy Jay. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Richard E. O'Dell; maternal grandparents John and Pearl Spencer; and step grandmother Ramona Spencer. She is survived by her son Vega Silas Thacker; parents Edward and Nancy Jay, paternal grandmother Sally O'Dell; brothers Jonathan O'Dell and Jason (Te'a) Davis; stepbrother Nathan (Amanda) Jay; stepsister Tonya (Danny) Sizemore; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her dog "Sugar". Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of funeral services at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 10, 2019
