Gwendolyn Sue Cavin



Richmond - Gwendolyn Sue Cavin passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at Reid Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Wayne County, Indiana and spent several years living in Fountain City and the Richmond, Indiana area.



She was born Feb 9, 1941. She was a 1959 graduate of Williamsburg High School. She married the love of her life, David Cavin in July 1960. She had a lifelong career in the manufacturing industry, beginning with Alcoa in the 1960's, Hill's Roses, Huffy's and then D& M in the 1970's and 1980's. Gwendolyn loved roses and would often bring various hybrids home with her during the 1970's while working for Hill's roses. She loved going to car races to watch her husband compete at Eldora speedway on Friday and Saturday nights in the 1960's and early 70's. She enjoyed going to car shows later in her life with her husband and family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren/great-grandchildren. She loved listening to music and would dance and sing to any Elvis Presley tune. She was famous in our family for her delicious Christmas jello cake, fried chicken and pickled eggs. Gwendolyn has a host of friends and family that will miss her dearly. She truly enjoyed life to its fullest! Gwendolyn was a member of the Fountain City, Indiana Wesleyan Church.



Gwendolyn is survived by her daughters Sabrena (David) Bartram of Richmond, Indiana, and Sherri (Jim) Dungan of Pascagoula, Mississippi. Brother, Dwaine (Sue) Olinger of Richmond, Indiana, sister, Gertrude (Robert) Wise of Richmond, Indiana, sister Roberta Johnson of Richmond, Indiana and brother, Robert (Vicki) Olinger of Indianapolis, Indiana. Grandchildren: Brion Dungan of Richmond, Indiana, Lacey (Billy) Dungan Keeble of LaGrange, Georgia, Randy and Leilani Peterman of Richmond, Indiana. Great grandchildren: Brayden, Madison, Kadiance, and Piper Dungan from Richmond, Indiana, Serenity and Eliza Hoskins from Richmond, Indiana, James Peterman Richmond, Indiana, Kiley and Kamryn Keeble from LaGrange, Georgia, several nieces and nephews.



Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her spouse of 38 years David Clyde Cavin, parents Glen and Zelma Olinger, Sister, Joan Lockwood Brother-in law-Reverend Thomas Boyce, Great Grandparents Goldie and Harl Miller.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Reid Hospital Hospice Team for their loving support and kindness that was shown throughout Gwendolyn's stay.



Funeral services will be 1;00 P.M. Thursday May 16, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Bray officiating. Burial will be in Williamsburg Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Fountain City Wesleyan Church 5600 US 27 North Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com Published in The Palladium-Item on May 14, 2019