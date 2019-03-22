Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Gwendolynne E. Blackburn


Colorado Springs, Colo. - Gwendolynne E. Blackburn, age 77, of Colorado, Springs, Colorado, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.

Gwen was born on November 27, 1941, in Richmond, Indiana, to Russell and Eula Fay Hensley. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1960 and earned her associate degree in nursing from Parkview Methodist School of Nursing in 1963. Gwen worked as a hospital nurse and served as a nurse for four years in the U.S. Air Force, which included two years in the Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in Vietnam. She enjoyed sewing, machine knitting, gardening, and cooking.

Gwen was married to Lloyd C. Blackburn Jr. on August 10, 1968.

Survivors include her son, Bryan Blackburn of Colorado Springs; aunts, Sherrie (Fred) Fulton and Ruth Railsback, both of Centerville, Indiana; uncle, Curt (Marge) Faucett of Baxter, Tennessee; cousins, Mike (Kelley) Hensley of Richmond, Larry (Sherry) Hensley of Centerville, Elaine (Jim) Potter of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Linda (Mike) Goldsberry of Kokomo, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lloyd, who passed away December 1, 2012; mother, who passed away August 28, 2013; and father, who passed away January 8, 2019.

A private burial for Gwedolynne E. Blackburn will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 22, 2019
