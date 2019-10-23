|
|
Hannelore (Honey) F. Lake
Richmond - Hannelore (Honey) F. Lake, age 75, of Richmond, IN, passed away on Monday, 21 October 2019. Honey was from Dinkelsbuhl, Germany and came to the United States as the wife of MSgt (Ret.) Thomas Lake (deceased). She is preceded by four sons and survived by her children Thomas (Stella Cook) Lake, James Lake, Karen (Tim) Kilty; brother Hilmar (Sieglinde) Sholz; and grandchildren Andre, Juliana, Cameron, and Aaron.
Honey was a kind, loving, caring, and selfless woman. She loved her family, friends, animals, flowers, knick knacks, auctions, and German food. She traveled to many places throughout her life and made many friends. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, 28 October 2019, at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Brett Karanovich will officiate.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019