Harold "Jack" Callahan
formerly of Cambridge City - Harold (Jack) Callahan, a mentally, emotionally and physically strong, Christian man passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of March 16, 2019. Born in Clover Bottom, KY on August 4, 1940, he and his family moved to Cambridge City, IN when he was very young. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he served his country by enlisting in the Marines in 1958 and achieved Cpl E4 in the 2nd Marine Air Wing as an airplane mechanic on the USS Independence before heading back to Indiana and starting his college studies. In November 1959, he married Sharon Sue Ammerman of Milton, Indiana. He graduated from Ball State University in only three years with a teacher's degree and played football as an offensive lineman. His football career was ended prematurely when he needed to help his wife's family run their grocery store in Milton, IN after an injury to his father-in-law. After graduating from Ball State University, he worked for Western Wayne Schools as an Industrial Arts teacher at Lincoln High School in Cambridge City, IN for 37 years. During that time, he took it upon himself to help many students develop life goals, acted as a surrogate father to many with his concern for his fellow man and coached football, track and tennis. He also served as Athletic Director spending many nights being present at sporting events representing the Golden Eagles he had learned to respect and love. During the summers, he taught many students in driver's education training and always reminded them to "check their blind spot". He never complained and always tried to spread joy and cheer with his laugh and smile. He will be sorely missed.
Predeceased are his mother, Bessie Callahan, father Sam Callahan, brothers Carl and Ed. Also predeceased was his wife of 57 years, Sharon Sue (Ammerman) Callahan whom he loved dearly before she went to her eternal life with the Lord in 2015.
He is survived by his sons, Clayton (and Danni) Callahan of Tipp City, OH and Kyle (and Kryst'l) Callahan of Grove City, OH. Also surviving are his sisters, Lois Ann Durham of Winona, MN and Evelyn Murray of Hagerstown, IN. His grandchildren, who he loved dearly and prayed for their eternal lives, are Tyler, Bethany (Jeremy), Elizabeth (Zach), Morgan, Cody, Kyle Patrick, Roman, Dakota, Kennedy and great-grandson, Killian.
On Saturday, April 6th, at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel, 1010 E Main Street, Cambridge City, IN, a gathering of friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m. for both Jack and Sharon Callahan. Their family welcomes all who knew them as teachers, coaches, mentors, neighbors and friends to visit at that time.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 31, 2019